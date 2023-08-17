Leonard family gathers for reunion

The descendants of Calvin and Bessie Leonard met for a reunion at the home of their granddaughter, Rhenda Whitworth. Everyone enjoyed swimming, volleyball, corn hole, ax throwing and many other activities.

Attending were Shirley Murcko, Teresa Nickel, Shannon Osborn, Tymber Schultz, Rick and Tina Murcko, Connie Griffith, Rhonda McMillan, Rhenda Whitworth, Ragyn Cummings, Brandy Foster, Ayden Cummings, Ashtyn Cummings, Addisyn Cummings, Kobe Patterson, Jovi Beeman, Rhett Beeman, Taryn Kustanborter, Ellie Kustanborter, Landyn Lawder, Ryan and Heather Whitworth, Riggs Whitworth, Riley Whitworth, Kaydence Whitworth, Braydie Whitworth, Sage Whitworth, Ravyn Whitworth, Chase Mussulman, Doug and Linda Leonard, Steven and Camille Leonard, Christy and Kyle Seufert, Nancy and David Weilert, Jason and Julie Weilert, Carlie Weilert, Taylor Weilert, Peyton Weilert, Andi Weilert, Rob and Erin Weilert, Luke Weilert, Logan Weilert, Brenda Leonard, Todd Leonard, Amy and Ryan Sleeper, Debbie and Randy Callahan, Eric and Lindsey Callahan, Staci and Aaron Goard, Averie Goar and Liza Goar.