Leroy Olds Ladd reunion this Saturday

The rescheduled 100th Leroy Olds Ladd reunion will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday at Camp Hunter, 1st and Ohio Streets, in Humboldt. For 99 years, the Ladd reunion had been continually held, until COVID-19 canceled the 2020 reunion. 

June 29, 2021 - 8:00 AM

Today, Humboldt’s Riverside Park is often still referred to as Camp Hunter, the Union camp that occupied the same location during the Civil War. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

 Plans this year are to tour the Humboldt Museum, original homesteads, and nearby cemeteries where ancestors are buried.  Humboldt will have a fireworks display after dark at the golf course.

Sunday, there will be a covered dish dinner at noon at the Riverside Park Community Building, 510 Park Avenue in Iola. 

