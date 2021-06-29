Leroy Olds Ladd reunion this Saturday

The rescheduled 100th Leroy Olds Ladd reunion will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday at Camp Hunter, 1st and Ohio Streets, in Humboldt. For 99 years, the Ladd reunion had been continually held, until COVID-19 canceled the 2020 reunion.

Plans this year are to tour the Humboldt Museum, original homesteads, and nearby cemeteries where ancestors are buried. Humboldt will have a fireworks display after dark at the golf course.

Sunday, there will be a covered dish dinner at noon at the Riverside Park Community Building, 510 Park Avenue in Iola.