Let’s keep the garden trend growing in 2021

Last year at this time, I wrote an article on how gardens could provide some food security to us during the chaotic time we were all living through. There was a huge interest in gardening. I remember how our local suppliers couldn’t keep vegetable transplants on the shelves! They were selling out that fast. Many folks tried gardening for the very first time. I hope the same interest in gardening continues this year.

Even if you didn’t give gardening a shot last year, start this year! If you are thinking to yourself that you have never grown anything in your life and just don’t think it’s possible, let me assure you that it is possible.

You might be thinking that you don’t have space for a garden, or maybe you don’t have a tiller or other equipment.