Library hosts fiber arts program

Craft aficionados can learn about fiber arts and spinning yarn in an Iola Public Library program for adults, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Flewharty Annex, 211 East St.

Guest speaker Laura Jernigan, Iola, will demonstrate preparation of wool and spinning on a wheel and a drop spindle. Using her fiber tools she will comb and card wool and other fibers such as alpaca and plant fibers.

Jernigan will show the differences between fiber types and how preparing fiber makes different yarns for different purposes. She will also display examples of combining fibers and colors of wool that she has dyed to create finished yarns.

Jernigan began learning fiber arts as a child and learned to spin yarn 12 years ago.