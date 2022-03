The Iola Library’s Library Littles program has reconvened in person with the ebb of COVID-19 cases. The free activities program for children is the third Thursday of every month at 2 p.m. Above, Finian, left, and Moira Springer enjoy the library’s reorganized children’s area. For more information about Library Littles, contact Lesa Cole, youth services librarian, at lcole@sekl.org or call the library at 365-3262.