10-year risk number is crucial when it comes to cholesterol

DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you please provide details on which cholesterol numbers to pay attention to? Half of my numbers are in the “good” range, and the other half are in the “bad” range.

My total cholesterol is 248 mg/dL, triglycerides is 77, cholesterol/HDL ratio is 2.8, HDL is 88, LDL is 142, and non-HDL is 160. My total cholesterol has been over 200 for the past six years, but so far, my doctor has not prescribed any medication, since my ratio and good cholesterol numbers have been in the good range.

Though, my numbers have been steadily climbing (last year, my total cholesterol was 239, and my ratio was 2.4), and I am starting to get concerned.