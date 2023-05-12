A few A-minuses? Parents say ‘summer school and therapy’

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: High school kid here (16). My parents want me to do summer school and therapy because my grades have slipped. By “slipped,” I mean I got a few A-minuses and am no longer No. 1 in my class. I really don’t want to sit in front of a screen or in a classroom all summer and suggested I get a job, preferably outdoors, but they aren’t budging. I wouldn’t mind therapy, but they want a “life coach” type who can help me perform better instead of “starting to mess up.” (Their words.)

Assuming I should just suck it up, how can I feel better about this? I know they want the best for me and don’t want me to miss out on opportunities, but I’m starting to feel as if I need to be perfect to be loved.