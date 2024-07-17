A look back in time

30 years ago

July 1994

Three-quarters of the sewing room workers at H. L. Miller and Son will be laid off permanently Sept. 16 in a fundamental restructuring of the company’s business. Company President Ed Miller explained to the workers that “the company has been losing money for the last three years. The choice was between turning to outside contractors for most of our production or closing the plant altogether,” he said. Miller has been operating eight production units called modules in its sewing room. About 10 workers are employed in each module. Six of the modules will be eliminated, leaving 24 sewers and five supervisors employed in production. After the September layoff, the company will have 78 employees in Iola.

*****

The 101st Allen County Fair kicks off this weekend with two country music concerts, Faith Hill and Shawn Camp. A weeklong series featuring 4-H members and their fair projects begins in the Register.