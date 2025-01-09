A look back in time

55 Years Ago

January 1970

A new era in junior college education in Allen County began yesterday when students started classes on the new campus. Moving from the Iola High School to the new complex was done during the two-week holiday break — which proved too short to accomplish the task. Most rooms still have one or more cardboard boxes full of equipment and classroom materials yet unpacked and put into place.

The patrons of Westphalia High School decided yesterday to close Westphalia High School at the end of the school year and merge with Garnett High School. The Westphalia school had about 60 students. The decision to close came when a parochial school there decided to close, creating a need for additional elementary school classrooms. The elementary students will move into the high school next year, making it unnecessary to build more space for the younger students.

The Humboldt Housing Authority received approval the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development for a $12,000 loan to purchase land and create a design for a 30-unit low-rent housing project. Hugh Shirley has been hired to serve as executive director of the Housing Authority. The members of the Authority are John Hatch, chairman, George Garvie, Dr. Edward Long and Dr. John Parkhurst.