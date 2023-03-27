Add residual herbicides to your corn crop

Corn planting is right around the corner for the Southwind District. It is time to consider adding a residual herbicide to your corn, weed management plan.

Residual herbicides that kill weed seeds/seedlings as they germinate or emerge are an important component of herbicide applications at or before the time of corn planting.

These herbicides can control weeds for several weeks, which prevents yield loss due to early-season weed competition and can greatly improve the effectiveness of a post-emergence herbicide application.