Add residual herbicides to your corn crop

With corn planting near, adding residual herbicides can curb weed/seedling growth as corn plants germinate. Here are things to consider.

March 27, 2023 - 1:29 PM

The corn plot in the foreground received no pre-emergence herbicide. The plots adjacent to the untreated check received an application of pre-emergence herbicide in May 2018 at the Kansas River Valley Experiment Field in Rossville. Photo by Stu Duncan / K-State Research and Extension

Corn planting is right around the corner for the Southwind District. It is time to consider adding a residual herbicide to your corn, weed management plan.

Residual herbicides that kill weed seeds/seedlings as they germinate or emerge are an important component of herbicide applications at or before the time of corn planting.

These herbicides can control weeds for several weeks, which prevents yield loss due to early-season weed competition and can greatly improve the effectiveness of a post-emergence herbicide application.

