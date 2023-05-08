After 20 years of marriage, is unhappiness a phase?

Hello, Carolyn: I’ve been married to my partner for over 20 years. We have tween and teenage kids.

I feel unhappy a good bit of the time. I feel like I don’t want to be married and I don’t feel in love. I don’t want to leave either. I am not dreaming of someone else or dating. The idea of living alone can seem somewhat appealing at times but not entirely.

I mostly just feel unfulfilled and sad. I still want to be a family, happy and with everyone thriving as best as possible, and do the right thing by everyone. But I am doubting my marriage.