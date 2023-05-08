 | Mon, May 08, 2023
Menu Search Log in

After 20 years of marriage, is unhappiness a phase?

A reader is unhappy after 20 years of marriage. But how much of this is a phase, and can the marriage be saved?

By

Lifestyle

May 8, 2023 - 2:46 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

Hello, Carolyn: I’ve been married to my partner for over 20 years. We have tween and teenage kids.

I feel unhappy a good bit of the time. I feel like I don’t want to be married and I don’t feel in love. I don’t want to leave either. I am not dreaming of someone else or dating. The idea of living alone can seem somewhat appealing at times but not entirely.

I mostly just feel unfulfilled and sad. I still want to be a family, happy and with everyone thriving as best as possible, and do the right thing by everyone. But I am doubting my marriage.

Related
July 7, 2020
March 16, 2020
September 20, 2019
February 17, 2017
Most Popular