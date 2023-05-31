After bungled divorce, son rejects father’s new partner

Dear Carolyn: Over the past two years, I have, not very artfully or compassionately, ended my 25-year marriage to have a chance at a different reality for the next 25 years. My son is aware of the woman to whom I gave myself in creating this new reality. Of course he wants nothing to do with her. Of course I, who have underestimated the costs of this decision, want to reintegrate my life around her and around him.

My hope is that they meet … sometime in the near future. She has children in college and beyond, and my son is still in high school. Help? — Midlife Dad

Midlife Dad: Translating from New Age-ese, I think you’re saying: “I screwed up, but I miss my son.”