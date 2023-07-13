Aging parents may thwart dreams to move away

Dear Carolyn: After several decades of putting my aspirations on hold in favor of working in the comfort zone of my hometown, I have the opportunity to pursue a lifelong dream abroad.

Problem is, my parents are well into their 70s, and for my entire adult life, my mom has seen me as her therapist, constantly emotionally dumping on me about my dad. He is an angry person and is difficult to live with, and in the past year, he has had serious health issues that have stabilized.

As my mom clings to me amid my decision to move, others in my life openly express shock that I would leave in my parents’ time of need. I am racked with guilt as I stare off into a beautiful, glimmering horizon of new experiences — so close, yet so far away. What should I do?