An insult to stay-at-home mom

No, a mother who chooses to be a stay-at-home mom does not just "sit at home all day" and do little more than drink coffee. The offending comment demands an apology, Carolyn Hax says.

December 22, 2023 - 1:24 PM

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: I need guidance on how to recover from a perceived insult. I have a friend whom I met teaching years ago. We had kids around the same time, and she decided to stay home while I returned to teaching. We still hang out quite a bit, and I love our friendship.

I enrolled my kids in camp this summer and got a taste of her stay-at-home life. When we were hanging out the other day, I said I could never stay at home, because I would get tired of drinking coffee and hanging out at home all day. She said: “I don’t sit at home all day. I do more than that.” She abruptly got up and walked away.

