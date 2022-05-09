Are you — and your food — prepared for a power outage?

Power outages can be inconvenient or devastating. A prolonged outage can leave you with a refrigerator and freezer full of spoiled food. Many assume power outages are covered by their homeowners insurance, but vary between insurer carriers and policies.

Read your policy carefully, check if food spoilage is specifically excluded within your list of exclusions. If it is included, what situations does it apply to? Policies may only cover if the outage originated on your property. Does it cover loss of power off-premises, such as a wind storm, or due to fault of the power company? They may not cover if the loss is your fault, such as accidently unplugging the unit for a home remodel.

If there is coverage, what is the coverage amount? A policy may be limited to $250 or $500 per occurrence. Also, is it applied to the deductible or not? Utility companies may reimburse a policy holder the deductible if a claim is filed.