 | Mon, Jun 05, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Artificial insemination options

Users of artificial insemination are always looking for ways to produce more AI-sired calves for the effort.

By

Lifestyle

June 5, 2023 - 2:58 PM

While artificial insemination (AI) season is mostly over for early spring calving herds, Sandy Johnson explains the research being conducted on AI synchronization protocols. With AI becoming more popular, especially in the Southwind District, I strongly encourage producers interested in AI to use these protocols. Personally, I use a couple of these protocols within my herd and am more than happy with the results. 

Read more from Sandy Johnson, Extension Beef Specialist, below:

Twenty-plus years ago, when ovulation synchronization protocols first produced industry acceptable pregnancy rates from a single fixed time insemination there was concern if the three handlings needed would still be viewed as too much hassle. 

Related
July 1, 2022
February 26, 2021
December 10, 2014
September 10, 2014
Most Popular