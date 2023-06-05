Artificial insemination options

While artificial insemination (AI) season is mostly over for early spring calving herds, Sandy Johnson explains the research being conducted on AI synchronization protocols. With AI becoming more popular, especially in the Southwind District, I strongly encourage producers interested in AI to use these protocols. Personally, I use a couple of these protocols within my herd and am more than happy with the results.

Read more from Sandy Johnson, Extension Beef Specialist, below:

Twenty-plus years ago, when ovulation synchronization protocols first produced industry acceptable pregnancy rates from a single fixed time insemination there was concern if the three handlings needed would still be viewed as too much hassle.