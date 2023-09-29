Ask the builder: How to fight mold, mildew

Days ago, Jerry stopped by my website, AsktheBuilder.com, perplexed by algae growth on the exterior of his home. Jerry hales from Chesterton, Indiana, the gateway to the massive sand dunes at the south end of Lake Michigan.

Here’s what he wrote: “My vinyl-sided home has a northern exposure that gets an algae-like film on it. It gets dark enough that I have to power wash it every year. What’s really confusing is that the south side of the house, the sunny side, doesn’t have this problem. With one-foot eaves, the north side never gets any sun. The south side gets diffused sun shade by honey locust trees. Do you have any idea what causes this?”

It just so happens that I know exactly what’s going on. In fact, I have this exact same problem at my home in central New Hampshire.