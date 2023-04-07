Aunt kept her cancer diagnosis a secret

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: My aunt died a couple of weeks ago. It was a bit of a surprise to the family. We knew something was up, because she wasn’t as responsive as she usually was, and her sister wasn’t able to talk to her as much as they used to. Turns out my aunt had been battling cancer. She was diagnosed back in 2017 and after some treatment was cancer-free, but a few months later, it came back. She tried fighting it again but decided to stop.

The thing is, she kept all of this a secret from the family. Even after my mother died in June, her husband tried to get her to tell the family what was going on, but she refused.