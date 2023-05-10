 | Wed, May 10, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Barely married, and in-laws already pushing for grandkids

A newlywed couple is already hearing from relatives wondering when trying for children is in the cards.

By

Lifestyle

May 10, 2023 - 2:14 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: I’ve been married for less than two months, and my in-laws are already sniffing around, wondering when there will be a grandchild. We plan to start trying soon, but not immediately, for reasons that are none of their business. I don’t want to be a total killjoy or start off on a bad foot with them. How do I establish some boundaries around this, and also not feel like I’m just a walking vessel for their hoped-for grandchild?

— Pressured to Procreate

Related
March 11, 2021
February 12, 2021
October 27, 2020
February 20, 2012
Most Popular