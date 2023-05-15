Battling lameness with your herd

Dry conditions that the central and southern plains have been experiencing may lead to increased foot issues. Several issues could be the culprit of cattle lameness, and we will review some of the common causes including the key differences between the clinical signs. It is a good idea to contact your local veterinarian to create a treatment plan for these conditions prior to the grazing season.

Footrot is a common disease process that occurs in pastured as well as confined cattle. Footrot is a bacterial infection beneath the skin of the foot that causes obvious lameness even early in the disease process. Upon closer inspection, producers will notice a crack in the skin between the hooves and a foul pungent odor. Swelling usually starts below the dewclaws on the back of the hoof. As the clinical signs progress, the symmetric swelling will move up leg and even, in some cases, separate the toes. It is always important to closely inspect symmetric swelling cases. Wire, bale wrap, or other foreign bodies can wrap around and entrap the lower foot causing very similar symptoms as footrot. If the swelling has a well demarcated line horizontally across the foot, further investigation is warranted. The entrapping foreign body must be removed.

The bacteria that cause footrot are normally found in the environment and in the digestive tract of cattle. These pathogens simply need a breakdown or opening in the skin barrier to invade. Producers often think about footrot when the environment is extremely wet. However, chapping, and cracked skin between the hooves of cattle often occurs during continuously dry conditions. This dry scenario can be true of the upper great plains during the cold winter months, or drought filled summers in the south. Other environmental factors affecting the skin integrity can be short abrasive stubble, thorns, rocky or rough ground surface, or even standing in ponds for long period of time.