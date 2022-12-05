Be a hero; learn CPR

We are familiar with the scene on television and movies: a person clutches their chest and drops to the ground, unconscious. Another character starts chest compressions and help is summoned. Although cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, is often not accurately portrayed in such productions, it serves as a good reminder to all that CPR can save a life.

Cardiac arrest is a general term to describe any situation in which the heart stops pumping blood to other organs in the body, most urgently the brain. Cardiac arrest can have many causes, including a massive heart attack or a deadly heart arrhythmia. Regardless of the cause, the most pressing need of any person after cardiac arrest is, in short, restoring the circulation of oxygen to the brain and other critical organs.

The American Heart Association estimates that over 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside a hospital in the US each year. These events might happen at home or in a public location. If that person is lucky enough to have a bystander educated in CPR present at the time of the cardiac arrest, their odds of surviving that event are hugely improved.