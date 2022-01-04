Be SMART with goals in 2022

With 2022 on the horizon, you may be thinking about setting goals for the new year. However, research indicates that most Americans fail to achieve their New Year’s resolutions. So, how can you set yourself up for success? Be SMART about your goals for 2022 by setting set goals which are Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-framed.

Specific goals include exactly what you want to achieve. For example, “I will make half my grains whole grains” is a more specific goal than “I will eat healthier.” This sample goal also has the added benefit of aligning with MyPlate recommendations.

Measurable goals state how you will determine your success. To make your goals measurable, ask yourself: How will I know if my goal has been achieved? Let’s say you want to be more active in the upcoming year. The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults do muscle-strengthening activities on at least two days per week. This includes activities such as bodyweight exercises, lifting weights, shoveling snow, mowing the lawn with a push mower, and even gardening and weeding. “I will do muscle-strengthening activities on two days each week” is an example of a measurable goal which aligns with this physical activity recommendation.