Boyfriend’s getaways a sign he needs space

We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below.

Dear Carolyn: My boyfriend, who is a widower, has just scheduled his fourth weekend trip with friends since I started dating him. I’ve been clear that getting to spend extended time together (by taking a short trip) is important to me, but we never have. He keeps telling me he feels guilty leaving his kids to take a trip with me. Or that we will, but just not yet because his schedule is so confusing (it really is).

The longer we’re together, the worse I feel about this. I don’t really understand why it’s okay and possible to go away with friends and not me. And yes, I’ve asked. His answers aren’t that clear, and I am so stressed during those conversations that I can’t even remember them that well afterward. It’s the one area that we haven’t been able to communicate well on and work our way through. He also seems hellbent on acting like his wife’s death was really sad, but that he has dealt with it, can look back on the happy memories and it isn’t going to ruin the rest of his life. I tend to doubt it is as easy as all that to just move on, particularly when they obviously had a very happy marriage and she died so young.