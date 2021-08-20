Businesses join Chamber

During the past several weeks, we’ve welcomed several new Chamber members to the community, including Jefferson Lines, US Cellular and INA Alert, Inc.

Jefferson Lines has provided safe, reliable, convenient, and affordable motorcoach transportation since 1919. Their network now serves 170 communities in 14 states spanning the Midwest and beyond. Iola hosts their bus stop at Pete’s truck stop along Highway 54 at Iola’s east entrance.

US Cellular is a nationwide network that offers cell and home phones, internet, hotspot, Smart Home and more. Visit their location at 704 N, State St,, in Iola to shop their products and services and meet their staff.