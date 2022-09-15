Cancer diagnosis leads to a scary wait for news

Adapted from an online discussion.

Hi Carolyn: I found out three days ago that I have cancer. (God that is scary just typing it.) I have a consult on Monday with an oncologist and a surgeon. So far I’ve been managing to keep busy at work and keep myself from freaking out now because I just don’t know enough yet.

As the consult gets closer I’m having more trouble controlling my emotions. How do I get through the weekend to Monday morning? I’m feeling my heart start to race just typing this. — Scared