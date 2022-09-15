 | Thu, Sep 15, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Cancer diagnosis leads to a scary wait for news

A reader's recent cancer diagnosis leads to a painfully scary wait before a meeting with an oncologist and surgeon. There are several ways to tackle the stress, Carolyn Hax notes.

By

Lifestyle

September 15, 2022 - 2:19 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

Adapted from an online discussion.

Hi Carolyn: I found out three days ago that I have cancer. (God that is scary just typing it.) I have a consult on Monday with an oncologist and a surgeon. So far I’ve been managing to keep busy at work and keep myself from freaking out now because I just don’t know enough yet.

As the consult gets closer I’m having more trouble controlling my emotions. How do I get through the weekend to Monday morning? I’m feeling my heart start to race just typing this. — Scared

Related
November 6, 2020
April 28, 2020
September 3, 2019
August 2, 2018
Most Popular