Carlyle Presbyterian

The guest speaker for Sunday’s service was Gary Murphy. Pastor Steve Traw will be absent for a few more weeks. Murphy spoke from John 10, “I am the good shepherd.”

What does that mean? He asks us to hear and believe his voice. Believers will hear his voice. We know him and he knows us. Jesus did the work of his father, so we follow him and he cares for all of us.

Drew Perry from Moran will be the speaker next week in Pastor Traw’s absence. There will be no Bible study this week.

A men’s work day will be held Dec. 7 at the church. Others will be attending a bake and take. Flour and sugar will be provided and participants will bring recipes, other ingredients, spices and baking pans.

The bake and take starts at 10 a.m. and lunch will be provided. Final decorating on the church and fellowship hall will also be completed.