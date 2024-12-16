Carlyle Presbyterian

Myrna Wildschuetz started the service on the piano with “The Little Drummer Boy.” She also played other Christmas favorites. They were enjoyed by all.

The speaker at Sunday’s service was Ty Gable. This was his first sermon, and he began with a beautiful prayer. He gave his testimony of a bull riding injury that nearly took his life, along with other mistakes he survived, only to be spared by God. Yet he hid from God. Later, he gradually came to search for God’s will for him.

Gable spoke from Romans 116, which was a verse that brought him to reflect on his life and later opened his eyes. He was shown a path he wasn’t ready to follow. Finally, he was willing to show his faith to all and filled the steps of Paul.

We should not be afraid to show our faith by wearing a cross, or decorating our homes with a cross, but show our appreciation for God. Judgement should not come from church members, but God. Let all who enter be welcome.

There will be a Christmas Eve candlelight service Dec. 24, at the Carlyle Church, at 6:30 p.m. There will be no Bible Study this week.