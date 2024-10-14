Carlyle Presbyterian

Steve Traw’s message came from the scripture reading of Mark 8:38:34-9:29, titled “Mountaintop Experiences.” Transfiguration previews the power and glory of God’s majestic return. It is a glimpse of glory. We do not know the day of his return, but we will be absent from the body in the presence of the Lord.

Living closer to the kingdom of God is important. We need a lifestyle of prayer because his power has a presence in our life. Communion and communications with God sustains us, not ritual, words or procedures.

Sunday School followed the service at the fellowship hall. Pianist Myrna Wildschuetz’s prelude was “Awakening Chorus,” an old-time tune from her childhood. Session will meet Oct. 15, at 5:45 p.m. All are welcome to attend. On Oct. 20, a communion service will be held with a chicken dinner following at noon. Discussion will follow regarding the proposed cement for the church’s front parking lot.

Patty Herschberger proposed that the first Saturday in December the church have a cook and share day for both men and women. Bring your ingredients for your favorite holiday treat and together we will make it.