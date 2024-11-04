Carlyle Presbyterian

Gary Murphy was the special speaker at Sunday’s service.

Sunday’s sermon came from John in the New Testament.

When Jesus comes in the New Testament to save mankind John tells his story.

When Jesus went to the cross he could have called 10,000 angels to save him but he withstood the pain to save us from sin.

Rita Sanders was the pianist this week. Kay Compton was the service leader.

There will be no Bible Study Tuesday. Coming soon will be Thanksgiving, followed by decorating the church.

A new December activity this year will be a Saturday morning at the church for baking and sharing goodies.