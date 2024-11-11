 | Mon, Nov 11, 2024
Carlyle Presbyterian

Church dinner is scheduled for Nov. 17, at noon.

November 11, 2024 - 2:01 PM

Merrill Hodgden served as speaker at Sunday’s service.

Merrill read from Galations 5. We are known for the fruits we bear. Fruits of the spirit are shown through us. We are saved when we ask Christ for forgiveness of our sins.

Myrna Wildschuetz played “He Cares for Me” as her prelude. The church dinner is Nov. 17 at noon.

Other upcoming activities include hanging of the greens, Sunday, Nov. 24, and baking and sharing goodies, 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7.

Participants are asked to bring recipes, ingredients, pans and cookie sheets. While some are in the kitchen, others will participate in a work day at the church. Lunch will be provided.

