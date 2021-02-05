Chamber welcomes new leadership

The start of 2021 has brought changes for the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce including the transition of leadership on the board of directors.

As the new interim director, I’m excited for the opportunity to deepen my involvement in the Iola area and grow in my knowledge of area businesses. I’m encouraged by the Chamber board and our members as we grow in services and membership and regain the ability to safely bring back old Chamber events and introduce new ones.

The Chamber plans to kick off March with the first Chamber Coffee in close to a year. We also plan to introduce a St. Patrick’s Day small business promotion that will last from March 1 to March 17. Make sure to like and follow the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page to stay updated on these events. More information about the upcoming Chamber Coffees can also be found on the Iola Area Chamber website.