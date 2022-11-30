Cholesterol meds can produce rare side effect of nightmares

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 64. I started taking statins to lower my cholesterol about two years ago. My cholesterol level sometimes went over 200, and after seesawing results, my doctor advised that I was unable to maintain a low cholesterol by diet alone and prescribed a statin. I took 10 mg of atorvastatin. I noticed I started having very detailed and vivid nightmares. (I would rather be awake than be in these nightmares.) The doctor changed me to 5 mg of rosuvastatin. The doctor says my results are very good (cholesterol is 140). I am still having nightmares, but not as frequent as before. I also am having memory issues (e.g., could not remember the names of close colleagues from only two years ago). I recently saw an article that suggested there may be a link between dementia and use of statins.

Can you provide comments on nightmares and/or dementia links to statins? — H.L.

ANSWER: Large-scale studies in people at high risk for, or with, heart disease suggest that statins reduce the incidence of dementia by about 15% to 30%. This may be due to their reduction of strokes, which can cause dementia, but may also worsen function in people with Alzheimer’s disease. Or it may be due to statins’ ability to reduce amyloid protein in the brain. These effects are postulated and not confirmed by trials specifically designed to look at dementia.