City Slickers make plans

City Slickers 4-Her’s gathered for their monthly meeting on May 16 at the Riverside Park Community Building. President Carly Dreher called the meeting to order.

Roll call was answered via Zoom and in person by 13 members and one community leader with “What you did this past weekend?”

The Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H pledge were led by Hallie Sutherland and Leah Mueller. Kyser Nemecek read the minutes, Hallie gave the treasurer’s report and Shelby Shaughnessy gave the Reporter’s report.