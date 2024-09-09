Colony church news

Sunday services were in the new church building.

Pastor Chase Riebel’s sermon reminded the congregation the building is “a new battleship” from which they can work baptizing and making disciples.

Darren McGhee’s communion meditation was “Intended Uses.” Men may have built the church building but its spiritual foundation is Jesus Christ. The building will be used to teach children, to comfort the troubled and to take care of the less fortunate.

Lexy Langworthy led worship accompanied by Ethan and Ben Prasko. Songs were “Sweet By and By,” “Goodness of God” and “Graves into Gardens.”

Piper Schmidt, daughter of Nathan and Laura Schmidt, was baptized at the new church followed by the baptism of Lilly Smart, daughter of Dustin and Rochelle Smart, at the previous church location.