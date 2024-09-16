Colony church news

Pastor Chase Riebel spoke on Jericho, the city that God destroyed with unconventional methods in Joshua Chapter 6.

When God destroys an evil stronghold in our life we should not return to it. Proverbs 26:11 warns us that a fool repeats his foolishness.

Bruce Symes gave the communion meditation on how important it is to love your enemy and pray for those who persecute you. The ultimate example of this is Luke 23:34.

Elka Billings led worship accompanied by Mike, Petra, and Isla Billings. The songs were “My King Forever,” “Lead Me to the Cross” and “I Will Follow.”

How can someone hear about Jesus unless someone tells them about Him.