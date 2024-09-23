Colony church news

Pastor Chase Riebel spoke from Joshua chapter 7. God gave Joshua a mission to attack Jericho and it was successful because it was from God, he said. When Joshua went to attack the next city it was not at God’s command and so they were defeated; they had also disobeyed God.

Lexy Langworthy led worship accompanied by Ben Prasko on keyboard and Steve Prasko on percussion. The songs were “Great are You Lord,” “How Great Thou Art” and “10,000 Reasons.”

Noah Gordon gave Communion meditation on the Chinese Historical Timeline. When James Legge, a Scottish missionary to China in the 1800s, was translating the Chinese language he realized that their word Shangdi referred to the monotheistic Christian God. Other Chinese characters represented Bible history. The character for boat is represented by the words vessel and eight and people. The character for righteousness is represented by the word lamb over the word me.