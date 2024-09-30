Colony church news

Pastor Chase Riebel’s sermon Sunday, “Don’t be deceived,” was from Joshua chapter 9. Joshua allowed the enemy Gibeonites to deceive him, so instead of destroying them as God commanded, he allowed them to be servants. This resulted in the enemy living among them.

Howard Reiter read the poem “Hector the Collector” by Shel Silverstein for communion meditation. Hector loved junk, which, to him, was broken treasure. God also loves His broken people. First Corinthians 1:26-28 reminds us that God uses the foolish and the weak to put to shame the wise and mighty.

Lynette Prasko led the congregation in the songs, “The Solid Rock,” “Goodness of God,” “In Christ Alone” and “Lord I Need You.”