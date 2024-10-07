Colony church news

Pastor Chase Riebel continued his series in Joshua from Chapter 14 this week.

Israel had been fighting a lot of battles to rid the promised land of sinful and idolatrous tribes so that Israel could occupy the land as God desired. As the land was distributed among the 12 tribes, Caleb was given a special allotment because he had wholeheartedly followed the Lord.

For communion meditation Brant McGhee pondered the powerful miracles that occurred during the crucifixion. As Jesus’ body was broken and His blood shed on the cross the spiritual world was changed forever.

Lexy Langworthy led worship accompanied by Ben Prasko on keyboard. The songs were “Victory in Jesus,” “Mighty to Save” and “Man of Sorrows.”

Regular Sunday service is at 10:45 at 211 Catalpa St. in Colony.