Colony church news

Pastor Chase Riebel’s sermon on Sunday, “Choose Today,” was from Joshua 24. Choose today whom you will serve. Joshua 24:15 says, “As for me and my house we will serve the Lord.” There is no serving the Lord without destroying the idols or the things of this world that we serve.

Rochelle Smart and Lexy Langworthy led the worship service, accompanied by Ben and Ethan Prasko. The songs were “Blessed be the Name of the Lord,” “Christ Be Magnified” and “What He’s Done.”

Darren McGhee gave the communion meditation, “Global Positioning System.” Isaiah 58:11 tells how God’s GPS for us is unmatched.