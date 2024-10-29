Colony church news

Pastor Chase Riebel preached from Romans 1:16. The sermon was “Not Ashamed of the Gospel.” In 1 Corinthians 1:18 we are warned that the Gospel message may seem foolish but it has the power to save our souls.

Romans 1:20 leaves no excuse for non believers as all of creation speaks clearly of the power and goodness of God.

Rochelle Smart led worship singing. The congregation sang Happy Birthday to drummer Ethan Prasko.

Bruce Symes gave the communion meditation. Our freedom to vote in elections is a sign of our physical freedom as citizens. Our freedom that comes through Christ is a spiritual freedom that frees us from the bondage of sin, Symes said.