Colony church news

Pastor Reibel gives sermon "Thankful for Refuge," from Psalm 34.

November 4, 2024 - 1:54 PM

Pastor Chase Riebel’s sermon Sunday was “Thankful for Refuge,” based on Psalm 34.

In Hebrew, the 34th Psalm is a poem with an alphabetic pattern in which David sings of his attitude of gratitude.

David suffered many hardships but was always fully devoted to the Lord.

Noah Gordon spoke about spiritual warfare in his communion meditation.

We are constantly pulled between good and evil. Our faith helps us decide between the two, as described in Ephesians chapter 6.

Lexy Langworthy led the music with Ben Prasko on keyboard and Ethan Prasko on drums.

