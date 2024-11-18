Colony church news

Pastor Chase Riebel gave a thanksgiving sermon on being thankful for the Kingdom of God from Psalm 145. God wants every person to come to Him, but He also wants the nations to seek Him.

True thanksgiving is sitting at the Lord’s table and being in communion with our Savior. Thanksgiving is a lifestyle. Thanksgiving is every day.

Lexy Langworthy led worship accompanied by Ben Prasko on the Peruvian Cajon. They played “Great Are You Lord,” “10,000 Reasons,” “The Old Rugged Cross” and “Great Are You Lord.” Brant McGhee gave the communion meditation.

On Monday evenings in December there will be a small group for the study of the book “Come Home For Christmas” by Matthew West.