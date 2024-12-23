Colony church news

Pastor Chase Riebel’s message Sunday was “Come Home for Christmas.”

Luke 2:28 tells the story of a man named Simeon who had waited diligently all his life for the arrival of the Messiah. When he held Jesus he realized that this was the child who would bring salvation to the world.

Brant McGhee’s communion meditation was titled “Christmas Cradle, Christmas Cross.”

When we think about the birth of Christ we must connect the cradle to the cross, the womb to the tomb and the birth to rebirth.

Brant and Danelle McGhee led worship singing “Go Tell it on the Mountain,” “Silent Night,” “Mary Did You Know” and “Come Home for Christmas.” They were accompanied by Mike Billings and Ben Prasko.

Colony Christian Church will have a Christmas Eve candlelight service this evening, at 5 p.m.