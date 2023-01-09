Colustrum is vital during calving season

As producers in the Southwind District gear up for the spring calving season, calf health is of upmost importance. In this article published by Dr. Gregg Hanzlicek of Kansas State University, he discusses colostrum, or the first milk of a cow, and what that means for the health of the calf.

At the beginning of every calving season, we find ourselves discussing the importance of colostrum (first milk) in cow-calf herds. We discuss this topic so often; it makes one wonder if we shouldn’t move on to other topics? The short answer to that question is NO because of the great importance of this single dietary ingredient to calf health and growth.

The bovine species is special and almost perfect in every way except the design of the placenta. Unfortunately, because of the way the placenta is structured, the dam cannot pass any of her antibodies through the placenta to the calf. Therefore, the calf is completely devoid of any antibody protection against infections at the time of birth.