Office jobs as so much easier? Think again.

Dear Carolyn: So, I work in an industry with a lot of physical challenges (think: construction). Unbearable hot summers, cold winters, unstable job opportunities and not-fair pay. I am fortunate to be senior enough not to suffer physically from the demands of the industry.

However, all my friends, siblings, etc. complain CONSTANTLY about going back to work. They all work in fancy offices with free hot drinks, perfect ambient temperature and options for lunch. These people all make six figures, and their jobs are secure — stable, competitive job options, lots of perks, etc.

In a way, I enjoy the same working conditions (yay!), but I cannot stop seeing how many people don’t have the options we have. And it makes me mad. I want to scream, “Put up with the commute! Get headphones if it’s noisy!” You get the gist.