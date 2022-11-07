Conference discusses next-generation farming

The Office of Farm and Ranch Transition at Kansas State university is partnering with the Southwind Extension District to host the 2022 Farm and Ranch Transition Conference on Dec. 15, at the Neosho Valley Event Center in Erie.

Keynote speaker Dr. Shannon Ferrell of Oklahoma State University will speak on the process of farm transitioning.

As an educator and speaker, Dr. Ferrell helps audiences understand the fundamental legal elements of farm and business management and farm transition planning.