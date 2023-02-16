Coping with your toddler’s tantrums

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: My toddler throws occasional tantrums, like I assume many of them do. I don’t like that my instinctual response is often to find something or someone to blame: if only we hadn’t left the house, or (worse) if only my husband hadn’t said or done whatever innocuous thing he said or did right before the tantrum. Usually these thoughts stay in my head. Sometimes they don’t.

Logically, I know kids this age throw tantrums, and I can’t really prevent them. In the moment, I want to find a reason, and I want to believe I can outthink the next one. I want to be more levelheaded and patient. Anything I can do to train myself?