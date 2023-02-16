 | Thu, Feb 16, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Coping with your toddler’s tantrums

Dealing with a toddler's tantrum sounds logical in theory, but often goes out the window in reality.

By

Lifestyle

February 16, 2023 - 1:47 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: My toddler throws occasional tantrums, like I assume many of them do. I don’t like that my instinctual response is often to find something or someone to blame: if only we hadn’t left the house, or (worse) if only my husband hadn’t said or done whatever innocuous thing he said or did right before the tantrum. Usually these thoughts stay in my head. Sometimes they don’t.

Logically, I know kids this age throw tantrums, and I can’t really prevent them. In the moment, I want to find a reason, and I want to believe I can outthink the next one. I want to be more levelheaded and patient. Anything I can do to train myself?

Related
December 22, 2020
October 26, 2020
June 23, 2020
January 30, 2019
Most Popular