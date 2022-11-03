 | Thu, Nov 03, 2022
Coupons can save money on prescriptions

Prescription medication costs can vary widely, depending on the type of medication and what insurance plans may cover. It's beneficial to check to see what costs would be from online coupons, Dr. Keith Roach says.

By

Lifestyle

November 3, 2022 - 2:09 PM

DEAR DR. ROACH: Today was a real eye-opener for me. Two days ago, I visited my doctor, who prescribed vancomycin for a digestive problem I was having. Today I got a call from my usual big-chain pharmacy telling me my prescription was ready at a cost of $685 for a 10-day supply.

I called my drug plan provider (I am on Medicare with a supplemental policy and prescription drug program), and they confirmed that was the price. I then found a website that offers coupons for prescriptions. Much to my amazement, a nearby big-chain grocery store pharmacy was offering the exact same drug and quantity for $77.99 with the online coupon.

How is this possible, and does a doctor’s office usually have any idea what the “normal” cost of a prescription should be? How about giving the patient a heads-up? B.R.

