Cutting that screen time

Computers, phones, tablets, and smartwatches. Consumers today have more access to digital devices than ever before.

Recent studies indicate that spending hours on end staring at screens can have a large impact on your health. Lack of quality sleep, excessive eating, social isolation, low professional performance, and a lack of physical activity are all potential negative effects of spending too much time looking at screens.

The first step to combating these effects is to adjust how mindful and intentional you are with the time you spend looking at a computer, phone, or tablet screen. Experts recommend spending 3 to 4 hours daily screen-free. To help with sleep, put your devices away at least an hour before bedtime. This will allow your brain to start producing melatonin sooner, which is the hormone that helps “turn off” the brain. For eye health, take a break every 20 minutes and focus on an object at least 20 feet away. This is especially beneficial for those that work on a computer during the day as it prevents digital eye strain.