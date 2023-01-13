Dance mom keeps crashing locker room after practice

Dear Carolyn: My 16-year-old daughter is a student at a large dance studio. One of the mothers routinely goes into the locker room after class to hang out while her daughter changes. According to my daughter, this mother’s presence is a serious problem among the other dancers. However, the daughter of the intrusive mother seems oblivious to the issue.

I have a new relationship with this mother. We’re not friends yet, but we are friendly. I like her a lot and would like the relationship to develop. My daughter wants me to tell her that she needs to give the dancers privacy and space, but I’m not sure how to broach the topic without ruining the possibility of a friendship. Any advice?

— Anonymous